PROSSER — The Lower Valley Christian Women’s Connection is hosting a luncheon on Tuesday, April 12.
The group’s planning team has organized a luncheon and program called “Does Your Easter Bonnet Have Frills Upon It?” The fee to attend the meal and program is $15.
The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Barn Restaurant, 490 Wine Country Road.
Special feature includes an Easter bonnet show and tell, music by Sheila Hazzard and speaker Ann Powell.
Reservations can be made by calling Kristi, 509-894-4610, or Muriel, 509-578-1535.
