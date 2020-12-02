GRANDVIEW — Wreaths Across America Day (WAA) will be proceeding forward in tandem with recently modified health protocols in place to uphold the decade long tradition for honoring the lives and sacrifices made by local veterans — the remembrance ceremony will begin at 9 a.m., Grandview Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Employees from the Walmart Distribution Center, administered by Robert Shipman, will transport the wreaths in a truck procession — with many of the drivers themselves veterans — through town prior to arriving at the Cemetery Road location which is an extension of Elm Street about one mile north of town.
Following a brief program organized by Fred E. Hayes American Legion Post 57, participants in small groups wearing face coverings and following social distancing safeguards will proceed to where wreaths have been pre-positioned at multiple locations throughout the cemetery. Sponsors will also place an additional 38 wreaths at other local cemeteries.
Community volunteers of all ages plan to lay 519 evergreen wreaths on every veteran’s grave, while joining over 2,000 cemeteries and countless participants around the nation to make ceremonies and wreath placements both safe and meaningful.
This is the 10th year Grandview has participated in WAA. The community’s WAA efforts were started by Ginger Emerson and Beverly Schliep, in honor of Ginger and LJ’s son, Army Corporal Matthew Emerson, who gave his life on Sept. 18, 2007. Emerson served as a gunner on a Humvee in Mosul during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
WAA Program Co-coordinator Sally Van Horn and husband Gary, both American Legion Post 57 members, finished up identifying cemetery markers with pink flags when Van Horn provided an update on the fundraising campaign the day before Thanksgiving.
“We’re good on donations this year. Any donations that we’re receiving now, we’re going to be carrying over toward next year,” Van Horn excitedly stated.
She acknowledged the efforts of the faculty and staff at Harriet Thompson Elementary School and music teacher Carrie Benedict with strong support from principal Julie Wysong conducted their own pledge drive and sponsored 32 wreaths Tuesday night.
Altogether, Van Horn said there were 75 donors comprised of families and local businesses. Conrad & Adams Fruit, Kenyon Zero Storage, Olmstead Orchards, Rattray Farms, Sauve & Son Farms, T&T Excavation and Heavy Hauling and Teddy Bear Corner sponsored 10 or more wreaths.
She saluted the ongoing efforts of co-coordinator Beverly and Jerry Schliep, Joanne and Jack Phillips, and Debbie and Gary Lambdin. They’re the team that helps put out the marker flags and stands prior to the ceremony, as well as picking them all up in January.
Each military branch will be honored with wreaths while demonstrating an appreciative respect to those who have served — educating young people with a reverent display about the importance of patriotism.
Van Horn said sponsorship forms are available by contacting her at 703-774-6310 and personal checks must be made payable to WAA. People can also contribute online: https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/social/WAGVCG-GrandviewCemetery.
To keep contributors can also view updates on the Wreaths Across America — Grandview Cemetery Facebook page that Van Horn created.
“The freedoms that we enjoy in our country are not free. Someone has paid for that by either their blood or being away from their families,” Van Horn conveyed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.