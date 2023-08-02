Yakima Fair and Rodeo opens August 9

As part of the Yakima Valley Fair & Rodeo promotion, fifteen inch dolls were placed at different business throughout the valley like these ones on the counter at Umpqua Bank in Sunnyside.

GRANDVIEW — The Yakima Fair and Rodeo is just around the corner, the fairgrounds will open Wednesday, August 9 with the rodeo taking place August 11 and 12.

