Yakima Federal donates $5,000 to Heartlinks Hospice

Yakima Federal Savings and Loan has announced a contribution of $5,000 to Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care to help fund their Pediatric Palliative Care program.
The Heartlinks pediatric program provides specialized care and support for children with serious illnesses, and their families. Heartlinks is committed to ensuring that children are comfortable at home when their health is declining due to a life-limiting illness.
Since 2014, Heartlinks has provided more than 20,107 days of pediatric palliative care. Support is provided by a care team that addresses the unique needs of the child and their family who may be struggling with complicated pain and symptom management. In 2021, Heartlinks served 609 patients in the hospice and palliative care program, and more than 400 families through grief support programs.
“We are committed to supporting families in Central Washington. It is one of our core values.” said Leanne Antonio, President and CEO of Yakima Federal Savings and Loan. “The work that Heartlinks does is immeasurable.”
Heartlinks was founded in 1978 with the mission of enriching the quality of life of patients and families in need of comprehensive care. Heartlinks provides grief support and counseling, caregiver education and support, hospice care, palliative care, and other compassionate support services for adults and children.
“We are incredibly grateful for the support of Yakima Federal Savings and Loan,” stated Shelby Moore, Executive Director of Heartlinks. “Their support of our pediatric palliative care program comes at a time when it is needed the most - we have the opportunity to add more pediatric nurses to our team and the support of Yakima Federal Savings and Loan is making that possible.”
