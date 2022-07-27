Yakima Federal donates $5,000 to Heartlinks Hospice

Yakima Federal Savings and Loan has announced a contribution of $5,000 to Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care to help fund their Pediatric Palliative Care program.

The Heartlinks pediatric program provides specialized care and support for children with serious illnesses, and their families. Heartlinks is committed to ensuring that children are comfortable at home when their health is declining due to a life-limiting illness.

