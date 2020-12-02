YAKIMA — The COVID-19 Grinch was no match for the joyful spirit which transformed the State Fair Park and fairgrounds into a drive-thru Holiday Light Fest as more than 1,000 vehicles navigated the nearly 20 miles of colorful bulbs and 12 lively scenes on Saturday night, Nov. 28.
The social-distanced festival presented by Yakima Federal Savings & Loan, opened to positive reviews from the 2,121 motorists attending the opening weekend premiere. The event is scheduled to run through Sunday night, Dec. 6. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with the nightly drive-thru hours from 5 to 9.
“The public has been overwhelming supportive of the program and just so grateful. It’s an event that we believe in and the community has validated those efforts,” President and CEO Kathy Kramer expressed. “We’re thrilled.”
She said the project came together over the past eight weeks and acknowledged the community’s supportive efforts of sponsors, staff, volunteers and board members to get the program up and running.
Edwin and Vanessa Frias responded to the Sunnyside Sun Facebook page question about their Holiday Light Fest experience and wrote, “It was great. Thankful for the organizers working to find new ways to enjoy the holiday season. We waited an hour to enter and arrived about 4 p.m.”
Admission is $10 per vehicle and $20 for limos and buses. Group discounts tickets are available. Credit or debit cards are preferred but cash will be accepted. For additional program details, visit: www.fairfun.com.
Barbara L. Ramirez-Kantman posted, “We have been in line for an hour. I don’t think they thought through how they’d execute the traffic. We are nowhere close to the entrance. There are no police or officials directing traffic. I imagine we will get to the entrance at 8 p.m. or later.”
Protective face coverings are required while interacting with event staff. This includes purchasing admission, checking-in, ordering and receiving food from concessions. Masks are mandatory in all public areas, such as restrooms. Proper social distancing is also required. Guests are to follow all current COVID-19 guidelines.
Once guests enter, they are provided a map showcasing the festive scenes. Some of the themed scenes include Candyland with a festive gingerbread house, the North Pole with two of Santa’s reindeer — Dasher and Comet — a mailbox for letters to Santa, and the big man himself.
A drive-up concession area is available for ordering traditional food items as well as special holiday offerings like hot chocolate and spiced cider.
To enhance the festival experience, guests are encouraged to tune to radio station 100.9 Cherry FM for around-the-clock Christmas music from Nov. 26 to Dec. 31.
The Holiday Light Fest route winds slowly through the colorful course with running lights on. Masks are not required while experiencing the event safely from inside the vehicle.
“I would encourage everyone to arrive early, be patient, it’s worth the wait. Come and enjoy because it’s pretty spectacular,” Kramer stated.
