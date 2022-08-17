GRANDVIEW — The Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo took place from Wednesday, August 10 to Saturday, August 13.
The fair and rodeo was held at the fairgrounds in Grandview and included livestock shows and markets, the Grandview community parade, a two day rodeo and a display booth contest in which Sunnyside High School’s FFA group won first place.
The parade made a return this year after it was cancelled in 2021 due to COVID. The parade included the greyhound squad band, floats, and tractors being driven by community members.
The rodeo included bull riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing and mutton bustin’ with wild cow milking and corn stalk races also taking place.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
