The Foundation for the Yakima Valley Fair & Rodeo is sponsoring its annual 2021 decorated critter contest to promote the event on August 12-13, 812 Wallace Way, Grandview.
The theme for this year’s contest is 'mask up.' Pre-assembled wood frame roosters and hens must be used and are available by contacting Chairperson Jake Van Pelt, 509-840-3230.
Three age groups: youth, age 5-10; senior, 11-17; adult 18 and over. Entries will be judged in each age group and the top three places to receive $300 for first; $200 second; $100 third. All submissions shall receive a participation ribbon and must be completed by Thursday, July 1.
The decorated critters will be placed in area businesses to publicize the free admission and two-day livestock program.
Due to the pandemic and current Yakima County Health District guidelines, the Yakima Valley Fair & Rodeo has been scaled back.
One of the Foundation’s main goals is to promote the community’s farming youth and its ability to market products, while helping preserve future generations and local agricultural economies, Van Pelt said.
