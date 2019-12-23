SUNNYSIDE — Yakima Valley Libraries has announced an exciting new addition to the wide variety of materials available for checkout from the library: Playaway Launchpad Learning Tablets.
The tablets, which are designed just for kids ages 3-10, will be available for checkout from all Yakima Valley Libraries locations beginning Friday, December 20.
Launchpad learning tablets are pre-loaded with high-quality, ad-free apps that are both fun and educational. Apps are grouped by age, grade level, subject area and themes like, language arts, math, critical thinking and creativity—making it easy for parents and kids to choose a tablet that fits their interests and needs.
Parents can access the information settings to learn more about how their child is using the tablet, and, because the devices are pre-loaded and secure, there’s no download time and the tablets never connect to the internet, which means they are 100% safe, and useable anytime, anywhere.
The tablets can be borrowed for seven days at a time and, to ensure that as many patrons as possible can be served, check-outs are limited to two Launchpads per library card, and the devices are not hold-able and cannot be renewed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.