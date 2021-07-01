YAKIMA — The City of Yakima and Yakima County Commissioners have stepped up to fund the 2021 4th of July fireworks display. “This year’s 4th of July Celebration is the new beginning of a Yakima County community tradition. Working together, this will be the best one yet,” exclaims, Ron Anderson, District 3 Yakima County Commissioner.
The weekend kicks off with the carnival, located in the South Parking Lot at State Fair Park, opening on Friday, July 1 and runs through July 4.
Carnival hours are Friday, July 2 from 2 to 10 p.m., Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4 from noon to 10 p.m.
Live music by Yakima Applejam Allstars Entertainment starts July 4 at 5 p.m. and goes unit firework show begins.
Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. on Sunday night.
“The City of Yakima is very excited to partner with Yakima County and State Fair Park to present a July 4th Fireworks show to our community,” states Patricia Byers, City of Yakima Mayor. “We have so much to celebrate this year as we together are moving out of COVID and move into a summer full of opportunity.”
Due to the high heat, State Fair Park has built six PVC structures that are “water tunnels” – that spray water from all three sides - kids and adults can run through them, during the 4th of July weekend.
The July 4th Celebration is presented by Yakima Federal. The event and parking are free and there are no pets, outside alcohol, or barbecues allowed.
