Young woman on trail to Eagle Scout

GRANDVIEW — Grace Binfet started as a tag-along to Scout campouts with her brother, then became a founding member of Grandview’s Scouts BSA Troop 644 for girls. She is now closing in on Scouting’s highest award, Eagle Scout.

Daughter of Troy and Rachel Binfet of Grandview, she recently passed her Board of Review for the rank of Life Scout, one step below the coveted rank of Eagle Scout. Now, the hard work begins for this academic scholar and athlete.

