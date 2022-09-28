Young woman on trail to Eagle Scout

GRANDVIEW — Grace Binfet started as a tag-along to Scout campouts with her brother, then became a founding member of Grandview’s Scouts BSA Troop 644 for girls. She is now closing in on Scouting’s highest award, Eagle Scout.
Daughter of Troy and Rachel Binfet of Grandview, she recently passed her Board of Review for the rank of Life Scout, one step below the coveted rank of Eagle Scout. Now, the hard work begins for this academic scholar and athlete.
“We have been proud of her Scouting development,” said Tim Bardell, one of her Scoutmasters in Grandview’s Scouts BSA Troop 644 for girls. “She is becoming an effective leader and brings a great deal of cheerful enthusiasm to her Troop and the companion Troop 643 for our boys.”
Binfet is a sophomore at Bickleton High School where she is consistently on the Honor Roll. In addition, she participates in Cross Country and Track. Locally, she is on the Grandview Neptunes Swim Team. “She is a busy young woman,” Bardell noted.
Binfet attended National Youth Leadership Training in 2021 where she developed her leadership skills. She served on staff for that training this year. She recently became an Ordeal member of the Order of the Arrow (OA), a national honor camping society of Scouts BSA.
Binfet serves as the Senior Patrol Leader of her Troop and has a side duty as Quartermaster, a position responsible for Troop gear.
Now, her challenge is to complete several required merit badges for Eagle Scout as well as to conceive, plan, organize and provide leadership for an Eagle Scout Service Project. She has several ideas for a project. “Now, she faces the challenge of time management to get all this done while maintaining her busy schedule in school, family and church,” Bardell said. “She has the mental and physical ability to do it but needs to not lose track of time. This is something our boys have a terrible time with at this point in Scouting.”
The adults working with Binfet know she is a trailblazer in Grandview to become the first woman Eagle Scout, but they do not want her to view that as a burden. She needs to have fun in the process.
Troop 643 (for boys) and Troop 644 (for girls) are sponsored by Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of The American Legion as part of their effort for wholesome mentoring of youth.
More information about any of the Scouting programs in Grandview for young men and women can be obtained by calling Jim Davidson at 882-1984 or sending an email to Grandview.Scouts@gmail.com.
