Hey kids! There is still time to register for the ninth annual Kids Lighted Christmas Parade set for Friday, Dec. 2!
Those interested can register ahead by visiting the Sunnyside Events Committee Facebook page or CLICK HERE.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance and there will also be hot chocolate, food vendors, caroling, raffle drawings for prizes, and more.
☆ GRAND PRIZE: A family getaway to the Marriott Hotel including two adjoining rooms PLUS dinner for six at Bob's Burgers and Brew AND a movie night for six at the Fairchild Cinemas Queensgate 12 in Richland.
☆ SECOND PLACE: Dinner for six at El Valley PLUS movies and popcorn for six at Grand Cinemas in Sunnyside.
☆ THIRD PLACE: A bowling package at Valley Lanes in Sunnyside PLUS a large pizza and sodas for six.
The first 200 entries will also receive a swag bag full of goodies and a commemorative event tshirt, plus a raffle ticket to win multiple prizes. Entries will also receive a coupon for free hot cocoa and a cookie at the event.
The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Square, 525 E. Edison Ave. and travel down South 6th Street where they will turn around at Navarro’s Community Center and travel to Fashion Corner. They will turn around once more and end at Centennial Square.
Those interested can register ahead by visiting the Sunnyside Events Committee Facebook page or CLICK HERE.
A registration table will also be set up Centennial Square at 5 p.m. for all children ages 14 and under.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
