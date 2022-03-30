More than a dozen young musicians performed at the Sunn Valley Music Teachers Association (SVMTA) Honors Recital Thursday, March 24.
The students sharing their talent were chosen during the Music Artistry Program (MAP) by visiting artists.
Kay Zavislak of Bellingham chose 12 pianists to perform out of 32 that participated in MAP.
A third of those students were also in a competition to see who would represent the group at the state recital. The results were announced at the conclusion of the Honors Recital.
Zavislak also was the judge of this completion Thursday, March 17.
Reagan Smith of Zillah was selected as the 2022 SVMTA State Representative.
Smith was chosen for his performance of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Prelude in C-sharp minor, Op. 3, No. 2.
“He works hard. He’s very musical and he’s a good kid,” said his piano teacher Marilyn Linde of Granger.
Smith will share his musical talent at the 2022 Washington State Music Teachers Association Conference June 23-25 at Lower Columbia College in Longview.
“I feel very honored and blessed that I am able to go,” said Smith. The camaraderie could be felt as the young musicians gave each other fist bumps as they finished their music pieces. “They all played very well. They all would have deserved it. Everybody encourages each other.”
Ansel McCord was chosen as the alternate. Carolyn Whiting and Eli Yorgesen received honorable mentions. McCord, Whiting and Yorgesen are all students of Rebecca Cook.
The flute and violin groups had a smaller representation with only two flutists and three violinists in the MAP program.
Jennifer Rhyne of Tacoma selected one flutist and Tim Betts of CleElum also picked one violinist to perform.
Both flutist Winnie Chen of Prosser and violinist Paris Diefenbach of Wapato also qualified for the state level. Chen is a student of Cook and Diefenbach is a student of Sarah Wise of Sunnyside.
SVMTA is a group of 10 private music teachers in the lower valley. Linde stared this chapter of the Music Teachers Association in the late 1970s.
Linde is retiring at the end of the school year. She received a standing ovation from students, parents and fellow teachers at the close of the recital.
“I’m going to miss the kids. I love teaching them, but it’s time,” said Linde.
