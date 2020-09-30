SUNNYSIDE — Fall registration is open for Yakima Valley College’s College and Career Readiness classes through Friday, Oct. 2.
Classes are offered to earn English as a second language certificates, GEDs and/or help with finishing high school diploma classes are offered online, with laptops available for loan to students.
Day and night classes allow flexibility for busy, working students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.