The Yakima Valley Libraries is hosting a series of virtual events as part of their 2021 Summer Reading Program.
The next virtual event, “Discover Dinosaurs” is scheduled for Wednesday, July 14 at 10 a.m. and Thursday, July 15 at 2 p.m. Readers ages 3 to 7 can join educators from the Burke Museum of Natural History to see casts of real-life dinosaur fossils and learn to tell dinosaur bones from other ancient creatures.
“Animal Body Coverings” is scheduled for Wednesday, July 21 at 10:30 a.m. where readers ages 5 to 10 can join Woodland Park Zoo staff, and a special animal guest, to learn how unique body coverings help animals survive in environments all over the world.
Preregistration is required for the program events. Visit www.yvl.org/summer to sign up.
