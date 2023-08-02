Cribbage players come to Sunnyside for final tourney

Current print subscribers receive full access to our digital e-edition and online content. Enjoying our latest issue is as easy as signing up for a free user account and connecting with your Account Number and Last Name!
The last sanctioned cribbage card game tournaments of the 2023 season took place at the VFW in Sunnyside. This event was part of the American Cribbage Congress season, which runs from August 1 to July 31 each year. The tournaments attracted an impressive number of participants, with more than 250 entrants.
The first of six tournaments in the four day event, the Masters Mid-Week Challenge, commenced on Thursday, July 27, with 48 players competing. Terry Vanclieaf from Alberta, Canada, emerged as the high qualifier. Rick Baird of Bend, Ore., secured the championship title, while Darlene Stier from Arizona secured the second position. The top four also included Ken Cochlin of Pasco and Ann Trotter of Wisconsin.
In the Consolation division, Gordy "The Golden Rooster" Wise from Tacoma, was the high qualifier, and Betty Brumley (formerly of Sunnyside) from Roseburg, Ore., claimed the championship title. Willie Evans from Richland, took second, and James Morrow of Sunnyside, along with Bill Schlabes from California, finished in the top four.
The Summer Classic tournament featured 57 players, and Gary Louderback of Billings, Mont., was the high qualifier. He showcased an impressive performance and went on to win the championship. Ann Trotter came in second place, while Tom Varnell from Walla Walla and Evans finished in the top four.
In the consolation matches, Baird was the high qualifier. The championship was claimed by Brad Collyer of Prosser. Tammy Gibbons of Vancouver, was second, and Audrey Hatto from Alberta, Canada, and Dave Ehle of Bend, Ore., finished in the top four.
The Western Region Championships saw 50 players competing, and Rob Voysey from Alberta, Canada, emerged as the high qualifier with an exceptional record of winning all 14 games. The champion title went to Wise, while Lyndsay Nelsen from Richland secured second. Erik Locke from Wooden Village, Ore. and Pat Reynolds of Baker City, Ore. completed the top four.
The Consolation, the last tournament of the season, witnessed Morrow turning in the high qualifier card and eventually securing the championship title. Laurie Logan from Boise, Idaho, finished in second, while Schalble and Louderback earned spots in the top four.
During the season, two players, James Clark from California and Nelsen, each held 28-point hands. The highest point hand in cribbage is 29.
Don Furgus of Zillah, who has been playing the card game for more than 60 years, says that he has not yet achieved the top score of 29 points but has dealt it a few times to the other player. Furgus mentioned that one time he dealt a game that both players, plus the crib, had zero-point hands and that might be as rare as a 29-point hand.
For those interested in joining the Silver Dollar Cribbage Club, which meets every Thursday, they can call James Morrow at 509-830-2318 for more information or visit Cribbage.org.
