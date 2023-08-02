Cribbage players come to Sunnyside for final tourney

Card game enthusiasts came from all over the country (and Canada) to Sunnyside to compete in the 4-day cribbage event at the VFW, July 27-30.

 Job Wise

The last sanctioned cribbage card game tournaments of the 2023 season took place at the VFW in Sunnyside. This event was part of the American Cribbage Congress season, which runs from August 1 to July 31 each year. The tournaments attracted an impressive number of participants, with more than 250 entrants.

Submit your news

We're always interested in hearing about what's happening in our community. Let us know what's going on!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

All comments must follow our Community Guidelines. No attacks on story authors, subjects, or other users. No racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, or other forms of intolerance. No profanity. Keep comments on topic. Comments may be subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Purchase a Subscription