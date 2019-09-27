SUNNYSIDE – Outlook School counselor Dana Smith is the recipient of the Sunnyside United Unidos Quarterly Impact Award.
Talking about the award, Smith said she was humbled by the recognition. “But I can’t do this without the support of others; my church and friends,” she commented.
“It is nice to be honored,” she added.
Smith was presented the award during the coalition’s Thursday, Sept. 19 meeting, Community Coalition Program Specialist Brenda Barrios announced.
“Dana, who also operates a private counseling service, goes above and beyond for children in our community,” Barrios explained. She added that Smith’s work is in keeping with the non-profit’s mission is to unlock Sunnyside's potential for a healthier, prosperous, drug and alcohol-free community for our youth through education, prevention, and advocacy.”
“Every year before school Smith has a back-to-school backpack and school supply drive for foster kids. Every Christmas she has a gift drive for foster kids of all ages,” Barrios said.
In addition, Smith has played Mrs. Claus during the holidays, volunteers at camp during the summer called “Camp to Belong,” which is geared towards helping foster siblings spend a week of summer together.
“I love the camp experience,” Smith explained, noting it gives her an opportunity to connect with youth on a personal level outside of counseling.
She has also volunteered at the Extra Mile Student Center in Grandview and has been a mentor at the Tri-Cities Ignite Youth mentoring program.
Smith teaches Sunday school to tweens and is a youth group leader at Sunnyside First Baptist.
In her own counseling practice, she has always focused on kids, Barrios commended.
“I just believed in providing positive support to kiddos,” Smith explained.
