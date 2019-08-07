GRANDVIEW — At long last the citizen-driven dog park will officially open at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 at 607 N. Willoughby Road, announced Joan Souders, one of the local proponents of the park.
“This day has been in the making for four years,” Souders said.
The ribbon cutting will be followed by treats for any canines who attend the grand opening.
