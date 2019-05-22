SUNNYSIDE — Roses were the theme of the May 16 officers’ installation ceremony for the 2019-2020 club year.
The master gardener of the club’s rose garden will be Deanna Doty, announced Ron Jetter, who was the installing officer for the women’s social group.
As president of the group which meets September through May, Doty will be assisted by first vice president LuAnn Roach.
Joining the officer team will be Karen Logue and Sherry Street as co-second vice presidents. Their duties will be to arrange for monthly programs.
Third vice presidents will be Cathy Mears, Barbara Merz and Debbie Mendoza, who will be the membership chairs.
Pat Round will again serve as recording secretary and Alix Carlson will be corresponding secretary.
Nita Coleman will continue as club treasurer.
Cathy Mears, as first director, is publicity chairperson. Louanne Stiltner, as second director, will arrange hostesses.
Among the club’s projects are sponsorships of youth scholarships, Girls State delegate and the Lower Valley Pathway.
This year, the club presented two scholarships at its May meeting. The Scholarship Committee chairman Peggy Romfo presented $1,500 checks to Sunnyside High School senior Danielle LaPierre and Prosser High School senior Raul Robles.
