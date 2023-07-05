19th annual Art Walk, Wine Gala returns July 15

PROSSER — The 19th annual Prosser Art Walk & Wine Gala is set for Saturday, July 15 on the streets of Historic Downtown Prosser from 5 to 9 p.m.
Those in attendance will enjoy award-winning wine and a stroll along Art Walk featuring the creative works of Pacific Northwest artisans exhibiting a variety of mediums from fine art, glass, pottery, jewelry, fiber, and wood to recycled whimsy.
The Prosser Chamber of Commerce is also excited to announce the return of renowned regional artist Consuelo Soto Murphy showcasing her artwork with several pieces available for purchase.
Along with local and regional artists, Prosser will be showcasing a lineup of local wineries and breweries and live music from The Bridge Band. Food trucks will also be onsite with dinner available to purchase.
Tickets are $20 and include gate entry, a commemorative logo glass, and two scrip for wine or beer. Additional scrip will be avaialble for purchase.
Tickets and event summary are available online at tourprosser.com/artwalk or in person at the Prosser Chamber of Commerce, 1230 Bennett Ave.
