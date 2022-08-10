‘American Pickers’ returns to Washington

The American Pickers are making their way back to Washington State.

 Courtesy/American Pickers

The American Pickers are making their way back to Washington State.

The documentary series explores the world of antique “picking” by following skilled pickers as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. The series currently airs on The History Channel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.