‘American Pickers’ returns to Washington

The American Pickers are making their way back to Washington State.
The documentary series explores the world of antique “picking” by following skilled pickers as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. The series currently airs on The History Channel.
The American Pickers are looking to meet characters with remarkable items across the state of Washington and tell the tales behind them.
The television series is looking for leads to explore hidden treasures in the area.
Those having a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques are encouraged to send photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184.
Messages must include name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos.
