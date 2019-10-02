TRI-CITIES — Cyber Art 509, a non-profit organization with over 60 artist members, is presenting the 4th annual Tour d’Arts of the Tri-Cities on Friday-Saturday, Oct. 18-19 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 20 noon-5 p.m.
The free, three-day, self-guided tour features about 30 artists in 25 venues. Many of the studio locations are in the Red Mountain viticulture area of Benton City. Artwork will be available for viewing and purchase, including; all painting mediums, photography, pottery, jewelry, paper, tapestry, wood and metal sculpture and glass work.
Sneak Peek Night at Tucannon Cellars, 40504 N. Demoss Rd., on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 5-9 p.m., Benton City, is an opportunity to meet all the artists in one location for a preview of their work. Light hors d’oeuvres will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.