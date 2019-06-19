GRANDVIEW — The annual P.E.O. yard sale will be this Friday and Saturday, June 21 and 22.
This sale will be at the same location as last year – 913 W. Second St., also known as the Grandview School District Administration building gym.
Hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.
There will be furniture, housewares, lots of clothing, games, books and much more.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic educational organization, and all sale proceeds will support education for women.
