YAKIMA — The 2021 Downtown Yakima Windows Alive! project is seeking artists to submit an application by 5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 31 to display their works and at the same time help invigorate empty store front windows.
Application forms and additional information are available at www.windowsalive.com. Artists residing in Yakima County and elsewhere in Central Wash. are invited to apply.
All types of artwork are welcome, including paintings, drawings, fiber art, crafts, ceramics, photography, alternative material, and sculpture. Six projects will be chosen by the Yakima Arts Commission for the ninth season display.
Individual artists or groups selected to exhibit their work will receive a $250 stipend. Windows Alive! Art displays are located on the north side of Yakima Avenue between Hotel Maison and Third Street.
