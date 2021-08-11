Hey beer friends! Summer is here and there’s nothing better to cool down with than a local IPA.
I stopped by Varietal Beer Co. in Sunnyside recently and discovered Sup Cuz IPA, a collaboration between Varietal and Junior Loza from Loza Farms in Wapato. Its features Amarillo, Comet, and Citra hops from Loza Farms.
Traditional IPAs are known for their intense flavor and aroma of American hops. Sup Cuz IPA had a deep golden sunset color with a cloudy hazy body. Don’t be scared by the 6.5 % A.B.V. (alcohol by volume), it adds just the right amount kick. The aroma consumes you with a fruity citrus note, then a subtle floral ending. Sup Cuz IPA has very flavorful sweet tangy tasty beginning, then breaks down to a semi bitter hoppy after taste. It has all the signs of great hoppy west coast style IPA alongside a sweet citrus taste and a cloudy body.
It’s a perfect summer sipping IPA to enjoy at a backyard BBQ or at Varietals outside patio with some good friends. I found this a good and relaxing hazy IPA introduction.
Taking everything into consideration, Sup Cuz IPA gets a 7.6 out of 10 and is highly recommended. Check out Varietal Beer Co. in Sunnyside for more, really awesome local beers.
