PROSSER — After a two-year hiatus, the Prosser Memorial Health Foundation has announced the return of Bottles, Brews, Barbecues, a two-day long festival in Prosser celebrating local craft beers, wines, tasty food, and live music. The event is set for Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11, at Prosser’s Vintners Village.
Bottles, Brews, Barbecues is for those 21 years and older and is part of the Pacific Northwest Barbecue Association Circuit where the winner qualifies for entry into the National Contest in Tennessee.
Bottles, Brews, Barbecues is sponsored by various local and PNW businesses, with proceeds benefiting the Prosser Memorial Health Foundation.
To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit bottlesbrewsbarbecues.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.