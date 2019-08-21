YAKIMA — It’s not too late to catch a summertime community play. A Midsummer Night’s Dream is scheduled for an eight-performance run in Yakima. The collaboration between Yakima Valley College thespians and the Warehouse Theatre Company, kicks off the week of Aug. 15.
Performances are scheduled for Aug. 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24 at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Matinees on Aug. 17 and 24.
All performances will be held at the Yakima Valley College in the Kendall Hall Auditorium.
Prices are $17.50 for adults and $15 for students and seniors.
Tickets available online or by calling the YVC Humanities Department Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by calling (509) 574-4881.
