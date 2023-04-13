The City of Sunnyside has posted the online applications for the Cinco de Mayo festival set for Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7. Applications for vendors, car show, and parade entries are due by Friday, April 21.
The 35th annual festival, in partnership with La Familia, will showcase dancing horses, live entertainment, traditional music, and “the most incredible food you’ve ever tasted” according to a press release from the City of Sunnyside. The Cinco de Mayo festival is the largest cultural celebration held in the Yakima Valley.
Vendors
Vendors in this year's festivities will have access to a 10' x 10' space downtown in either red, green, or black zones. Booth rentals are for the entire weekend, May 5-7, and are open to retail, food, and beverage vendors. Click here for application and more information.
According to a press release from the City, all 2022 vendors have been invited to return at no cost. 2022 vendors can find a special application here, and must upload a copy of their receipt from last year's booth fee.
Car Show
The Cinco de Mayo festival this year will include a car show, in partnership with Impalas Car Club, on Saturday, May 6 starting at noon. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. with judging to start at 1 p.m. Awards will be presented at Centennial Square at 3 p.m.
Those with questions can reach out to Elizabeth Alba (English) 509-836-6300, Armando Reyes (Spanish) 509-930-5527, or Ross Aparicio (Spanish) 509-385-6405. Click here for application and more information.
Parade
The Cinco de Mayo parade will begin at noon on Sunday, May 7. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with judging at 11 a.m. Parade entries must be received by Friday, April 21 in order to be judged.
Parade categories include royalty float, organization, commercial, bands & drill team, children ages 0-12, vehicles, and horses. The City of Sunnyside has stated that candy throwing will not be allowed during the parade.
Those with questions can call Elizabeth Alba (English) 509-836-6300, or Victoria Hernandez (Spanish) 509-836-6388. Click here for application and more information.
