Cinco de Mayo Festival returns

Sunnyside will once again be host to one of the largest cultural celebrations in the Pacific Northwest. The festivities will include a variety of vendors, dancing horses, live entertainment, and food.

The City of Sunnyside has posted the online applications for the Cinco de Mayo festival set for Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7. Applications for vendors, car show, and parade entries are due by Friday, April 21.

The 35th annual festival, in partnership with La Familia, will showcase dancing horses, live entertainment, traditional music, and “the most incredible food you’ve ever tasted” according to a press release from the City of Sunnyside. The Cinco de Mayo festival is the largest cultural celebration held in the Yakima Valley.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.