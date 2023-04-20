Cinco de Mayo festival returns

A successful and colorful Cinco de Mayo is expected this year with the City of Sunnyside spearheading the event. The festival returns on Friday, May 5 in downtown Sunnyside. Pictured are dancers from festivities in May 2018.

 Sunnyside Sun file photo

The 35th annual Cinco de Mayo Festival is just two weeks away and Rainier Amusement carnival tickets are now available for purchase.

Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Purchase a Subscription