The Cinco de Mayo festivities are making their way to downtown Sunnyside beginning on Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7, hosted by the City of Sunnyside after a departure from previous host A&A Promotions.

“The city has taken over the absence of A&A Promotions to make sure this event continues,” said Mayor Dean Broersma during the city council meeting on Monday, April 10. “This is a big deal for Sunnyside.”

Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana

