The Cinco de Mayo festivities are making their way to downtown Sunnyside beginning on Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7, hosted by the City of Sunnyside after a departure from previous host A&A Promotions.
“The city has taken over the absence of A&A Promotions to make sure this event continues,” said Mayor Dean Broersma during the city council meeting on Monday, April 10. “This is a big deal for Sunnyside.”
The 35th annual festival will showcase dancing horses, live entertainment, traditional music, and “the most incredible food you’ve ever tasted” according to a press release from the City of Sunnyside. The Cinco de Mayo festival is the largest cultural celebration held in the Yakima Valley.
“We have established a partnership with La Familia to coordinate unique and exciting music and entertainment,” said the release. As part of the weekend, the parade will also return, as will the Charro competition, a car show with Impalas Car Club, and games and rides by Rainier Amusements. There will also be more than 100 vendors lined up downtown in line with previous years. “All vendors that participated in last year’s event have been invited to return at no cost.”
Last year’s festival was disrupted and eventually cancelled due to a gang-related shooting on Friday, May 6, 2022. According to the Sunnyside Police Department, a single shooter fired multiple gunshots at a rival gang member. The shooter, a 13-year-old male, was arrested on Tuesday, May 17, and eventually released after charges were dismissed in the case.
Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic said in a press release in September 2022 that the charges were dismissed without prejudice due to a lack of cooperation from the only eyewitness, a juvenile male who had moved to California with family and chose not to return to provide a statement. Brusic did point out, however, that having the charges dismissed “without prejudice” means that the State may refile and reopen the case should the necessary witness and evidence become available in the future.
“We are hoping that the fallout from last year isn’t going to be too big and people will attend,” said Broersma. “It will be a good and positive event this year.”
As part of this year’s festivities, the City of Sunnyside has announced that Sunnyside Police officers and other agencies will be onsite providing support and security. “Drones will be used to monitor the event to identify any potential threats and respond quickly if needed,” according to the release from the city.
“This festival continues to inspire us to come together as a community and cherish the unique heritage that binds us,” said the release. “Let us continue to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Sunnyside and share the joy it brings to our community.”
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.