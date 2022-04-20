Cinco de Mayo Festival returns

Sunnyside will once again be host to one of the largest cultural celebrations in the Pacific Northwest.
The festivities will include a variety of vendors, dancing horses, live entertainment, and food during Sunnyside’s 34th annual Cinco de Mayo Festival Friday, May 6 through Sunday, May 8.
The three-day event returns after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the City Council voted 5-2 to cancel the festivities following a recommendation from the LTAC (Lodging Tax Advisory Committee).
Event coordinator A&A Promotions LLC is bringing the event to downtown Sunnyside filled with the traditional color and flavor of past festival years. A Charro horse competition, Miss Cinco de Mayo and Little Miss Cinco de Mayo pageants, and eating contests will take place along with live music by headliners K-Paz de la Sierra and Viry Sandoval.
The Cinco de Mayo Parade will begin at noon on Sunday, May 8 as highlight of the festival. Entries will line up along Edison Ave. near Sunnyside High School beginning at 9 a.m. with judging at 11 a.m.
Applications are still open and available at www.cometothesun.com or email aapromotionsllc@gmail.com.
A full event magazine and schedule will be published in the Wednesday, May 4 edition of the Sunnyside Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.