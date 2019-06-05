LIND— The 2019 Lind Combine Demolition Derby roars into the small farming community at 10 a.m. at the city Derby Arena.
In addition to watching combines be demolished, a pick-up truck demo is also scheduled.
Tickets are at the gate. Action continues through 6 p.m.
