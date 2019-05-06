Weekend Memories
Patrick Shelby

WEEKEND MEMORIES — The pageantry of the Charros and Caballeros were among the big attractions in the 31th annual Sunnyside Cinco De Mayo Parade this past Sunday. A gallery of all the weekend pictures will be uploaded soon.

