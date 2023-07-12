Community prepares for National Night Out

Sunnyside’s National Night Out plans are currently underway, and the party is scheduled for Friday, August 4 hosted by the City of Sunnyside and Sunnyside Police Department and coordinated by Perla Zepeda.
Media + Marketing Director
“I am beyond excited and very proud of how the community has come together to help make this possible,” Zepeda said. “We have over 50 resource booths for youth including mental health resources, drug & gang prevention, and other professional services.”
The community block party will take place at South Hill Park, 1521 South 1st St., from 4 to 7 p.m. and is designed as an opportunity for residents to come together as a community and celebrate the commitment to keeping neighborhoods safe.
According to the event flyer, there will be child safety education and resources, ice cream, face painting, hot dogs, and music. A dunk tank sponsored by Sunnyside Rotary will also be available with a rotating roster including Sunnyside School District staff and Superintendent Ryan Maxwell.
Special appearances by the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife and U.S. Army will also take place.
Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring folding chairs and picnic blankets. Anyone with questions can reach out to event coordinator Perla Zepeda at 509-837-2283.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
Media + Marketing Director
