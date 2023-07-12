 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Community prepares for National Night Out

Community prepares for National Night Out

Members of the Sunnyside Police and Fire Departments mingled with community members during last year’s National Night Out at South Hill Park on August 5. 2022. This year’s block party is set for Friday, August 4 from 4 to 7 p.m.

 Andrew Hamil

Sunnyside’s National Night Out plans are currently underway, and the party is scheduled for Friday, August 4 hosted by the City of Sunnyside and Sunnyside Police Department and coordinated by Perla Zepeda.

Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

All comments must follow our Community Guidelines. No attacks on story authors, subjects, or other users. No racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, or other forms of intolerance. No profanity. Keep comments on topic. Comments may be subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Purchase a Subscription