Barrio Ministries, a local church organization, will host two free community events this first weekend in August.
On Saturday, August 5, a Community Talent Show will be held at the Sunnyside High School Auditorium starting at 6:30 p.m.
According to Jose Ochoa, there will be free giveaways and prizes throughout the night, and the show will have an emphasis on mental health awareness and drug/gang prevention.
On Sunday, August 6 the organization will have a Summer Bash at Central Park beginning at 3 p.m. featuring live music, free food, and giveaway prizes.
Those interested in participating in the talent show are encouraged to fill out a form online by visiting the Barrio Ministry Facebook page. Both events are organized by Barrio Ministries with help from United Family Center, Bonzi’s Sea-Mar, and Radio KDNA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
All comments must follow our Community Guidelines. No attacks on story authors, subjects, or other users. No racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, or other forms of intolerance. No profanity. Keep comments on topic. Comments may be subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.