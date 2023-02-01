Most of the community thought we said a fond farewell to Cowboy Buck and Elizabeth last June. Turns out that the duo are heading back to Sunnyside very soon.
Paul “Cowboy Buck” and Elizabeth Stierle decided to reach out to local schools for performances as they wait for their house to sell. “Well before I got the mail out, Sun Valley already reached out to me,” said Paul Stierle.
The pair will be at Sierra Vista Middle School for Sun Valley Elementary School’s family night on Thursday, March 2, at 6 p.m.
Then they will make appearances during two assemblies at Sun Valley Elementary School during the school day for Dr. Seuss week, Friday, March 3.
Tentatively they have one more morning assembly planned at Washington Elementary School on Thursday, March 2.
Prior to the Sunnyside visit they will be in Prosser. They are planning to attend the writing workshops at Keene Riverview Elementary School, Tuesday, Feb. 28. Then appear at an assembly on Wednesday, March 1, and an evening event that same night at Prosser’s old high school gym.
Job Wise can be contacted at 509-837-4500, ext. 116 or email Jwise@SunnysideSun.com
