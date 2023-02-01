Cowboy Buck and Elizabeth highlight of family night

Cowboy Buck and Elizabeth invite a middle school student to perform with them and their puppet Peter as they showcase their performance filled with ventriloquy, music, and comedy.

 Jesse Chavez

Most of the community thought we said a fond farewell to Cowboy Buck and Elizabeth last June. Turns out that the duo are heading back to Sunnyside very soon.

Paul “Cowboy Buck” and Elizabeth Stierle decided to reach out to local schools for performances as they wait for their house to sell. “Well before I got the mail out, Sun Valley already reached out to me,” said Paul Stierle.

Job Wise can be contacted at 509-837-4500, ext. 116 or email Jwise@SunnysideSun.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.