ZILLAH — “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “Maple Leaf Rag,” will be among the music performed by Carmen Still and Carmen Smith when they appear in concert at 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Church of Nazarene, 203 Miles Drive.
Admission is free.
