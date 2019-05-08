GRANDVIEW — Ryan Wattenbarger, formerly a student at Sunnyside High School and a YVC alumni, will have brews from his new Moonshot Brewery served during the social hour at the 12th annual Grape to Glass Gala – A Winemaker’s Dinner.
The gala will be from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Grandview Activity Center, 401 W. Second St.
It will include dinner, wine tasting, a silent auction, live music and dancing. A four-course meal catered by Guerra’s Catering, will be paired with Yakima Valley Vintners wines.
In addition, YV-Tech culinary arts students will assist with dinner service. The social hour will feature wines from incubator winery partners Parajas Cellars and Fortuity Cellars.
For tickets call 509-882-7037 or visit wine@yvcc.edu.
