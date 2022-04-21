GRANDVIEW — Grandview High School Drama Club will present Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka Jr.” this weekend, April 22 and 23.
The performances are produced by special arrangement with Musical Theatre International LLC and will be staged at 7 p.m. each night at the high school, 1601 W. Fifth Street.
Admission is $6 at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.