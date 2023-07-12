Hop Country Music Festival set for early September

YAKIMA — The Hop Country Music Festival is bringing an “unforgettable weekend of country music” at the SOZO Sports Complex on September 15 and 16.
Friday’s lineup will feature country music stars Aaron Crawford, Ashland Craft, and Neal McCoy. Performances will continue Saturday with Afron Prater, Cody Beebe & the Crooks, Drake White, Easton Corbin, and Chris Janson.
In addition to the musical performances, the festival will offer local cuisine, artisan vendors, and games for everyone.
Tickets are on sale at $85 for a two-day festival pass granting access to all performances and activities. Visit www.hopcountry.fun for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
All comments must follow our Community Guidelines. No attacks on story authors, subjects, or other users. No racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, or other forms of intolerance. No profanity. Keep comments on topic. Comments may be subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.