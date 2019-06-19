SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside guitar artist Christopher Vizcarra of Bentley Records will be releasing his debut album, titled “Reins of Victory” across the globe next Monday, June 24.
Vizcarra will also be performing at the Grandview Summer Festival on June 29 at Country Park. He takes the stage at 4 p.m.
From the music talent to the car show, fun rides and a variety of food, this event has become more and more popular, bringing families from around the state, who travel to enjoy the summer.
