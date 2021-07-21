PROSSER — Valley Theater Company presents its second installment of ‘Love Letters,’ a play by A.R. Gurney, set to take the stage for its first showing on Friday, July 30.
This production is a reprise of the grand opening show of the Princess Theatre in February of 2007. Local actors Candace Andrews and Richard James once again will portray the roles of Melissa Gardner and Andrew Ladd as the Princess Theatre officially reopens its doors after the pandemic.
The show can be seen at the Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Avenue, on July 30, 31, August 1, 6, and 7. Tickets are available online at theprincesstheatre.net.
