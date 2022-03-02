PROSSER — Kids and grownups alike are invited to be among the first in the world to thrill to the delights of Magic Beans, a musical, theatrical, magical, and beanical family experience featuring beloved Tri-Cities entertainers Eric Herman and the Puppy Dogs in a spectacle of eye-popping video projections, fantastic special effects, creative comedy sketches, and virtuosic musical performances.
“Like the magic beans of fairy tales, life itself evolves from moments that may seem insignificant,” says Eric Herman. “A seed becomes a tree. A thought becomes a song or a story. Tiny particles become a universe. I’ve always loved playing with expectations in music and art, and magic beans are a colorful idea to represent that. From the minute you and your kids walk in the door, your expectations will be challenged in some really fun ways.”
Also featured at these shows will be Ellensburg’s hula hoop wonder, Hillia Hula.
The world premiere performances of Magic Beans will take place March 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. and March 19 and 20 at 2 p.m. at the Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave.
Masks are required for entry and must be worn during the show. For more information, call 509-786-2180 or email info@theprincesstheatre.net
