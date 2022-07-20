Play reading

Sheila Hazzard says her lines as Maggie Hill during the read through of the upcoming Over The Hill Theatricals production of “A Bag Full of Miracles.”

 Job Wise

Over The Hill Theatricals, a non-profit theatrical group of people ages 45 and older, decided on the play it will produce this year.

On Monday, July 18, Members of the troupe met at the Our Savior’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sunnyside to do a read through of “A Bag Full of Miracles” by Tom Northham.

