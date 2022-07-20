Over The Hill Theatricals, a non-profit theatrical group of people ages 45 and older, decided on the play it will produce this year.
On Monday, July 18, Members of the troupe met at the Our Savior’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sunnyside to do a read through of “A Bag Full of Miracles” by Tom Northham.
The story centers on Maggie Hill, an unmarried, newly retired school teacher attempting to supplement her meager pension by selling Miracle Products, and Lady Anne Windesmeer, a recent widow who has been swindled by an unscrupulous lawyer. Brought together by their common financial straits, the pair convert Windesmeer’s home into a bed and breakfast, which becomes the setting for a cast of characters that bring with them hilarity, intrigue, romance, warmth and more.
The play was originally planned for 2019 but the group didn’t receive enough actors. Also, the group hasn’t performed since 2018 due to COVID-19 limitations.
The play is being produced by Lloyd Hazzard and directed by Dee Howe.
Over The Hill Theatricals has been producing musical stage plays in the Lower Yakima Valley since 1989. Members range from Yakima to Prosser, including Harrah, Toppenish and Bickleton.
Their last production in 2018 the group presented All Aboard for Broadway at the Sunnyside High School auditorium.
Rehearsals will continue through September ending with the performance in mid-October.
The cast of “A Bag Full of Miracles” is as follows:
Maggie Hill – Sheila Hazzard
Lady Anne Windesmeer – Karen Santos
Elmer Strunk – Tim Carnahan
Percival Pruitt – Phil Davis
Dr. John Bonner – Tom Stegman
Blanche Wiggums – Lydia Rosant
Norman and Floyd St. Patrick – Mike Howe
Molly Day – Marlaine Mars
Emma Pendergas – Pat Stegman
Reverand Willie – Lloyd Hazzard
“A Bag Full of Miracles” will be presented at the Sunnyside High School auditorium, 1801 E. Edison Ave. at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9, and then again on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 and 16.
Job Wise can be contacted at 509-837-4500, ext. 116 or email Jwise@SunnysideSun.com
