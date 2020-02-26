SUNNYSIDE — The timeless musical “Peter Pan” opens on the Sunnyside High School auditorium stage, Friday, Feb. 28 for the first of five public presentations.
Directed by the SHS Drama Department’s Corey Murphy, the doors open at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, curtain at 7 p.m. A Saturday Feb. 29 matinee is at 2 p.m. All matinee tickets are $4.
Additional performances are March 5, 6, and 7, also at 7 p.m.
Admission is $7 for adults, and $5 for senior citizens and persons 18 and under.
