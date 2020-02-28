SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside High School Auditorium was bustling as student actors prepared to present “Peter Pan,” the Broadway musical version of the classic tale for Outlook Elementary on Feb. 27.
“There are 52 students in this show, 48 of whom are high school students, 3 middle school students, and a 5th grader,” Corey Murphy, director, explained.
“The best part of elementary school showings are the reactions,” Murphy expressed. The ship scene with the pirates has quite a few large set pieces that when unveiled, “the children gasped. I loved it, the magic of it, the kids trying to warn the Indians about the pirates sneaking in,” Murphy animatedly emphasized.
The Outlook students started filing in as the sound booth crew took their place high at the top of the auditorium.
Senior Gian Carlo Valencia, Booth Manager, has taken the role of teaching freshmen how to control the sound booth.
“It’s not too difficult, it just that I’m doing it by myself now,” Valencia clarifies. “I have to be up here on the board at all times, make sure they learn this because next year, they’ll be by themselves.”
Freshman Jenelle Ramos says learning sound is “…sometimes stressful, but at times it’s nice.” She enjoys being able to see the show expressing “I really like the first scene where they’re dancing.”
As Outlook students sat and the lights went down, firstt grader Jayden Torres of Esther Perales’ class, was anxiously waiting for the curtain to draw saying he had seen the cartoon but was “really excited” to see the play.
He giggled happily as the fully costumed dog, Nana, crawled on stage and was fully enthralled at the magic.
“Peter Pan” will have its opening night Feb. 28 at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30. There will be two shows on Feb. 29 including a matinee at 2 p.m. and an evening show at 7 p.m. Additional shows will be March 5, 6, and 7 also at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and persons 18 and under.
