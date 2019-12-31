PROSSER — Valley Theatre Company Directors Kimberly Starr and L.J. DaCorsi, are seeking adults and students eighth grade and up to audition for Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic musical farce, “The Pirates of Penzance.”
Auditions will take place on Sunday and Monday, Jan. 12 and 13 at 6:30 p.m., at Bethel Church, 270 N. Gap Road. Check-in and paperwork before auditions begin at 6:30 p.m. Auditions will include singing, dancing and cold readings.
The music is available on the website, www.theprincesstheatre.net/valley-theater-company/auditions.
Performance dates are April 18,19, 24, 25, 26, May 1, 2, 2020.
