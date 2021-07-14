PROSSER — The Inaugural Wine Country Classic Charity Golf Tournament presented by Prosser Memorial Health Foundation will be held on September 10, 2021, at Black Rock Creek Golf Course in Sunnyside with a start time of 9:00 am.
Golfers can register in teams of two or four online at prosserhealth.foundation. Single players are also welcome. Space is limited.
To learn more about participating, or sponsorship of the Wine Country Classic, call Shannon Hitchcock, Executive Director of the Prosser Memorial Health Foundation at 509.786.6601.
To register or learn more, visit prosserhealth.foundation.
Proceeds from the Wine Country Classic directly benefit Prosser Memorial Health programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.