PROSSER — For the first year ever, Prosser Memorial Health Foundation organized the annual Bottles, Brews & BBQs event.
This past weekend’s event was deemed a success, said Executive Director Shannon Hitchcock.
About $10,000 was raised by the foundation.
There were 16 wineries, two breweries, five food trucks and 18 competitive barbecue teams taking part in the fundraiser, Hitchcock said.
There were four barbecue categories with prizes for first through fourth place in each, as well as the Grand Champion — War Pig of Arlington.
“I believe it was very successful,” Hitchcock said.
She credits members of the Prosser Wine Network for their support.
“They didn’t just turn it over… they were with us the entire time,” Hitchcock said, noting the network traditionally organized the event, but it got too big for them to manage.
“Making $10,000 in our first year is promising,” she said.
“It’s great for the Prosser economy.”
Hitchcock also said it was “… good to see the people enjoying great food, wine and beer while supporting the foundation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.