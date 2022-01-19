Princess Theatre announces ‘Monologues’ cast

Director Kimberly A. Starr has announced the cast for the Princess Theatre’s upcoming production of “The Vagina Monologues,” opening Friday, Feb. 11 for five performances.
The twelve actresses are Candace Andrews, Lilah Forrister, Madison Fortney, Laura Montanaro, and Bethany Riddle, all of Prosser; Julie Funfar and Amy Householder, of from Grandview; and Cherissa Boyd, Amy Jystad, Kristin Lerch, Teresa Palazzo and Emily Richman, of the Tri-Cities. Eight of the dozen actresses have performed in previous Princess Theatre productions.
“The women in this cast connected during auditions. Those with more acting experience and involvement in previous productions embraced those new to our company and to the stage,” shared Starr. “This immediate camaraderie created a safe space for us to explore the play’s challenging content.”
She added, “I feel privileged to coach the cast members to their strongest possible performances in hopes that through their script analysis, emotional honesty, and commitment, audience members will find the pieces engaging, important, and impactful.”
Written by Eve Ensler in 1996 and based on her interviews with more than 200 women of all ages from around the world, the play “explores the sacredness and beauty of women’s bodies, examines the impact of women losing autonomy over their own bodies, and shares a range of intimate female experiences and facts,” said Starr.
She added, “Audience members may feel uncomfortable with some of the pieces as they push the boundaries of everyday conversation, but they will also laugh unexpectedly and experience the catharsis of a beautiful, shared, emotional experience. My goals are to encourage, educate, and inspire audience members, not to shock them.”
Evening performances will take place on Feb. 11, 12, 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2:30 p.m. The production team recommends the play for those 17 years and older, due to mature content and strong language.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.