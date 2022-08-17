PROSSER —The Princess Theatre will present Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka as the opening show of its 2022-2033 season. Open auditions for the musical comedy are set to take place Sunday and Monday, August 21 and 22, with separate times for children and adults.

The production team includes Paul Brooks as show director; Janice Waters as assistant director; producers Jesalyn Cole and Robin Humberstad; Angela Riley as choral director; Bailey Maya as music director; and Katie Clark as choreographer.

