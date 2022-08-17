PROSSER —The Princess Theatre will present Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka as the opening show of its 2022-2033 season. Open auditions for the musical comedy are set to take place Sunday and Monday, August 21 and 22, with separate times for children and adults.
The production team includes Paul Brooks as show director; Janice Waters as assistant director; producers Jesalyn Cole and Robin Humberstad; Angela Riley as choral director; Bailey Maya as music director; and Katie Clark as choreographer.
Brooks hopes to cast about 14 children, ages 8 to 17, and about 14 adults, ages 18 and older. Doors of The Green Room at the Princess will open for children’s auditions at 1:15 p.m. on August 21 and at 5:15 p.m. on August 22; this will allow time for sign-ins before auditions begin at 2 and 6 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Sunday and at 7 p.m. Monday for adult sign-ins, with auditions beginning at 6:30 and 7:30 respectively.
“Due to the complexity and nature of the show, there is a heavy emphasis on singing and dancing,” said Brooks.
Each auditionee will learn and demonstrate choreography taught onsite, read selected lines from the script, learn and sing at least one piece of music from the score. Music may be requested in advance by contacting Robin Humberstad at r.humberstad@gmail.com.
